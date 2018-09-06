An actor in the Broadway staging of Disney’s fantasy hit Frozen confiscated a “Trump 2020” banner from a front-row audience member Wednesday night.

During the production’s curtain call, an attendee wearing a “Make America Great Again” visor unfurled a pro-Trump banner.

Actor Timothy R. Hughes (who plays Pabbie, leader of the Hidden Folk in the show), reached down and snatched the flag, threw it aside and continued taking a bow (see video below).

The actor explained on Instagram: “What does it say about our country and politics when a man at the show tonight felt the need to protest Disney’s Frozen on Broadway with a pro-Trump flag?? How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump? The curtain call is a thank you between actors and audience, a final connection to end a shared experience. I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform. Not at our show! Not in front of my beautiful, diverse, talented cast at @frozenbroadway. I appreciate everyone’s support.”

Here’s another view of the moment:

Some asshole decided to hold up a Trump flag @FrozenBroadway 🙃 pic.twitter.com/P6Uwl6Vh2G — Matt (@broadway_4me) September 6, 2018

A representative for Disney’s theatrical productions had no immediate comment from the company.

According to The Huffington Post, citing a tweet from another theatergoer, the Trump supporter later “stood outside the theater after the show threatening to sue if he was not given back the flag.”

I guess they couldn’t just … let it go.