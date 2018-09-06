Beetlejuice musical sets Broadway run for spring 2019

Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!

Broadway has summoned everyone’s favorite bio-exorcist, and come spring 2019, it will be showtime (folks!) at the Winter Garden Theatre. Langley Park Productions and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures announced Thursday that the musical comedy Beetlejuice, based on the 1988 film of the same name, will begin Broadway previews in March, with opening night slated for April.

As with Tim Burton’s beloved movie, the musical follows unusual teen Lydia Deetz, who moves into a house haunted by a recently deceased couple and the titular degenerate demon. Beetlejuice and Lydia then hatch a devilish plot (including exorcism and arranged marriages) to scare away her parents.

Prior to its New York run, Beetlejuice will make its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. Performances begin Oct. 14, and opening night is Nov. 4.

The production team is set with two-time Tony nominee Alex Timbers (Peter and the Starcatcher) directing, a score from Eddie Perfect (King Kong), and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso are on board to play Beetlejuice and Lydia in the show’s pre-Broadway tryout and will likely move with the show to NYC.