Get ready to Be More Chill about Broadway.

The Joe Iconis (Smash) and Joe Tracz (Netflix’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events) musical, which debuted Off-Broadway this summer and steadily built buzz on social media, will transfer to Broadway next year. Based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini and directed by Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar), Be More Chill show tells the story of a regular teenager (currently being played Off-Broadway by Dear Evan Hansen‘s Will Roland), who takes a literal chill pill.

“It’s impossible to remain chill as we announce our Broadway opening later this season,” said Be More Chill‘s Tony-nominated lead producer Gerald Goehring in a statement. “Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz have created a beautiful and universal musical that has inspired audiences throughout the summer and now the entire company cannot wait to bring the production to an even greater audience at the Lyceum [Theatre] in the new year.”

Casting for the Broadway transfer will be officially announced at a later date.

Performances of Be More Chill begin on Broadway Feb. 13, with opening night set for March 10.