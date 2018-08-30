type Stage Current Status In Season run date 02/17/15-05/03/15 director Thomas Kail author Lin-Manuel Miranda Genre Musical

Prince Harry was not throwing away his shot to sing a little bit of a Hamilton tune!

On Wednesday night, newly-married royals Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and former Suits actress Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, attended a gala performance of Hamilton in support of Sentebale (the charity founded by the prince in 2006) at Victoria Palace Theatre (a.k.a. the room where it happens) — and the prince wasn’t content to leave the singing to the experienced performers.

At the end of the show, Prince Harry got on stage to thank the cast and crew and sang the first line of “You’ll Be Back” — a song usually sung by King George III in the play — before going on to praise the Broadway smash’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was also in attendance. Lucky for us, Kensington Palace tweeted a short video of the iconic moment.

"You say…" Thank you to the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd for a fantastic performance, raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by HIV #HamiltonLDN pic.twitter.com/M5hmjTfhEz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 29, 2018

The historic importance wasn’t lost on Miranda who later tweeted, “King George III’s great-great-great-great-great-great grandson The Duke of Sussex sang a few bars tonight.”

King George III’s great-great-great-great-great-great grandson The Duke Of Sussex sang a few bars tonight #HamiltonLDN 👀 https://t.co/fnND9i2RlW — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 29, 2018

History has its eyes on you, Prince Harry.