Prince Harry was not throwing away his shot to sing a little bit of a Hamilton tune!
On Wednesday night, newly-married royals Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and former Suits actress Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, attended a gala performance of Hamilton in support of Sentebale (the charity founded by the prince in 2006) at Victoria Palace Theatre (a.k.a. the room where it happens) — and the prince wasn’t content to leave the singing to the experienced performers.
At the end of the show, Prince Harry got on stage to thank the cast and crew and sang the first line of “You’ll Be Back” — a song usually sung by King George III in the play — before going on to praise the Broadway smash’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was also in attendance. Lucky for us, Kensington Palace tweeted a short video of the iconic moment.
The historic importance wasn’t lost on Miranda who later tweeted, “King George III’s great-great-great-great-great-great grandson The Duke of Sussex sang a few bars tonight.”
History has its eyes on you, Prince Harry.
