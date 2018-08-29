Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Darren Criss to headline 2018’s Elsie Fest

This is not a Younger season finale twist — Sutton Foster is making a return to the New York stage for one night only this fall.

The Tony winner and TV star is part of the just-announced lineup for this year’s Elsie Fest, the annual festival celebrating stage and screen musicals alike.

Joining Foster at the fourth annual fest will be her former Violet costar Joshua Henry — most recently seen on Broadway in this year’s Carousel revival — as well as Elsie Fest regular (and one of the event’s executive producers) Darren Criss.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images; Bryan Bedder/Getty Images; Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Once On This Island‘s Alex Newell will also make an appearance at the 2018 show. Special guest performances are also expected from Rufus Wainwright, CW’s The Flash star Grant Gustin, and Disney legend Jodi Benson, among others.

In addition, there will also be performances from the casts of the Off-Broadway musical Be More Chill, Broadway’s upcoming The Prom, and the movie musical Anna and the Apocalypse.

Last year’s event included performances from Lea Michele, Alan Cumming, and The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle. Previous years of the festival have also included appearances by Cynthia Erivo, Tituss Burgess, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Odom Jr., Lea Salonga, and Megan Hilty.

The fourth annual Elsie Fest, hosted by Z100’s Elvis Duran, will be held Oct. 7 at SummerStage in New York’s Central Park, with additional performers to be announced at a later date. More information can be found at the event’s website.