Mrs. Doubtfire musical is officially in the works and aiming for Broadway

Those reports about a Mrs. Doubtfire musical that surfaced over the past few years are finally bearing fruit. We’re already having hot flashes.

Hello, Dolly!‘s Jerry Zaks, a four-time Tony winner and eight-time Tony nominee, will direct the stage adaptation of the 1993 Chris Columbus film, Fox Stage Productions and Kevin McCollum announced in a press release Tuesday. John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick (Something Rotten!) will write the book for the Broadway-bound show, while Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick will write music and lyrics.

The original film starred the late Robin Williams as struggling actor Daniel Hillard, who disguises himself as a matronly British woman and gets a job as his children’s nanny in order to be close to them after losing custody in the divorce. Mrs. Doubtfire also marked the first feature film role for a young Mara Wilson, whose other well-known film, Matilda, already made it to Broadway as a stage musical.

Alan Menken was talking about turning Mrs. Doubtfire into a musical in 2015, saying, “It’s going very well, it’s in its early stages, and that’s probably all I can say. We’re really enjoying working on it.” A year later, the man behind the soundtrack to your childhood updated Digital Spy on the matter and said, “at the moment, the best thing I could say is that it’s on a creative hiatus.”

Now we can officially add this to the growing list of movies that have become Broadway musicals.

“Mrs. Doubtfire is such a beloved story, both laugh-out-loud hilarious and extremely moving,” a joint statement from McCollum and Bob Cohen of Fox Stage Productions reads. “Getting this team together and crafting Mrs. Doubtfire for the stage has been pure joy. We can’t wait to get into production.”