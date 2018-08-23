The King and I with Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe is coming to movie theaters

Shall we dance?

If the answer is yes, you won’t want to miss the two-night only showing of the Lincoln Center revival of The King and I in movie theaters this fall. Following its Tony-winning run at the Lincoln Center and a national tour, The King and I is currently playing at the London Palladium in London’s West End in a production featuring its three original leads, Kelli O’Hara, Ken Watanabe, and Ruthie Ann Miles.

Paul Kolnik

That production will be released in cinemas this fall by Trafalgar Releasing. The King and I: From the Palladium will come to U.S. movie theaters for two nights only, Thursday, Nov. 29 and Tuesday, Dec. 4.

The classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical is set in 1860s Bangkok and tells the story of the unconventional relationship between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the King hires to tutor his wives and children. The two strike up an unlikely friendship and end up learning from each other on issues ranging from tradition, gender roles, leadership, and more.

In addition to the three leads, the production also features Takao Osawa as The Kralahome and Dean John-Wilson and Na-Young Jeon as the young lovers, Lun Tha and Tuptim. O’Hara and Miles both won Tony awards for their performances in the original Lincoln Center production, which they are reprising in London.