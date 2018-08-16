Broadway finds its Beetlejuice (and Lydia!)

Warning: Do not read this casting announcement three times.

Alex Brightman, the Tony-nominated star of School of Rock, has officially been cast as problematic poltergeist Beetlejuice in the upcoming stage musical adaptation of Tim Burton’s 1988 film.

Alongside Sophia Anne Caruso, who will play morbid teen Lydia Deetz, Brightman will lead the cast of the world premiere run of Beetlejuice the musical, which is scheduled to kick off a pre-Broadway try-out in October at Washington, D.C.’s National Theatre.

Darren Cox/SpotCo, 2018 (2)

The director is Alex Timbers, who recently staged Moulin Rouge to positive reviews in Boston. Music and lyrics are by Australian composer Eddie Perfect, co-songwriter behind the upcoming King Kong, while Beetlejuice’s book is written by Scott Brown (Sharp Objects, Castle Rock) and Anthony King (Broad City, Search Party). Connor Gallagher is on board as choreographer.

Beetlejuice tells the story of a death-obsessed teenager, the ghastly couple haunting her new house, and a bio-exorcist ghost who wreaks havoc on both the dead and the living. The original film starred Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and Catherine O’Hara.

Additional casting for the stage musical will be announced before its Oct. 14 curtain, although curious corpses already have their eyes on Danny Pudi and Kerry Butler, who Instagrammed their participation in a Beetlejuice workshop last October.