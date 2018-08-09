Tootsie musical starring Santino Fontana lands Broadway premiere date

Tootsie has a Broadway premiere date.

The musical adaptation of the Oscar-winning film starring Dustin Hoffman will begin performances at the Marquis Theatre in New York on March 29, 2019, before an official opening night of April 23. The news follows confirmation of the show’s world premiere in a pre-Broadway engagement this fall, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago, on Sept. 11.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum Santino Fontana, a Tony nominee for his turn in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, is taking on the iconic eponymous role originated by Hoffman. The story, adapted for the stage by Robert Horn with music and lyrics by David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit), tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime. Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, Michael McGrath, and Reg Rogers costar in the production helmed by director Scott Ellis.

Pre-sale tickets for the Broadway production of Tootsie will go on-sale for American Express members on Sept. 12, before opening to the general public on Oct. 1. You can check out more information here.