Bryan Cranston returning to Broadway to star in Network

Bryan Cranston is heading back to Broadway!
On Wednesday, the National Theatre announced that the Breaking Bad star is returning to the New York stage this fall, bringing his Olivier Award-winning performance as Howard Beale in Network with him.
Directed by Tony and Olivier winner Ivo Van Hove (The Damned) and adapted by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot), Network is based on 1976 movie of the same title and premiered at London’s National Theatre in November of last year. The play is an immersive experience for its audience that uses stage devices and audio visual technology to make them participants in the production. Cranston plays a Beale, a news anchorman whose meltdown during a live broadcast turns him into a ratings god.
“We are excited as hell to bring Ivo van Hove’s brilliantly innovative and electrifying production of Network to Broadway this fall,” said the production’s producers in a statement. “The incomparable Bryan Cranston brings Howard Beale to brilliant life and we are so thrilled for American audiences to have the opportunity to experience his masterful performance and this spectacular new play.”
Cranston was last on Broadway in 2014’s All the Way, which won Tony Awards for Best Play and his performance as President Lyndon B. Johnson. He later reprised the role for the 2016 HBO film of the same name.
Performances of Network will begin on Nov. 10, 2018, with opening night set for Dec. 6 at the Cort Theatre.
