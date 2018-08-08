Bryan Cranston returning to Broadway to star in Network

Bryan Cranston is heading back to Broadway!

On Wednesday, the National Theatre announced that the Breaking Bad star is returning to the New York stage this fall, bringing his Olivier Award-winning performance as Howard Beale in Network with him.

Directed by Tony and Olivier winner Ivo Van Hove (The Damned) and adapted by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot), Network is based on 1976 movie of the same title and premiered at London’s National Theatre in November of last year. The play is an immersive experience for its audience that uses stage devices and audio visual technology to make them participants in the production. Cranston plays a Beale, a news anchorman whose meltdown during a live broadcast turns him into a ratings god.