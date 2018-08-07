Michael C. Hall to star in Pulitzer finalist Thom Pain (based on nothing) Off-Broadway

This fall, Michael C. Hall is set to star in a new production of Thom Pain (based on nothing), the critically acclaimed one-man show by Will Eno which was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Oliver Butler will direct the Off-Broadway update for the Signature Theatre.

In addition to his television performances — including his Golden Globe-winning turn on Dexter and starring in the Netflix thriller Safe earlier this year — Hall is known for his extensive stage work. Over the years he’s played lead roles in Broadway revivals of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Cabaret, and Chicago. More recently, he received rave reviews for Lazarus, in which he performed original David Bowie music and lyrics in New York and London productions. Thom Pain also reunites Hall with Eno. In 2014, the actor starred in the Broadway production of Eno’s The Realistic Joneses, for which he and his castmates Toni Collette, Tracy Letts, and Marisa Tomei jointly won the Drama Desk Special Award for ensemble acting.

The strange, surreal Thom Pain is described as an extended monologue, in which the eponymous character “desperately, and hilariously, tries to save his own life…or at least make it into something worth dying for.”

Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 13, and more information can be accessed here. The Signature Theatre’s Thom Pain will run from Oct. 23 to Nov. 25, with an official opening date of Nov. 11.