Julia Roberts attends special performance of Pretty Woman: The Musical honoring director Garry Marshall

Julia Roberts is not only an undeniable Pretty Woman but also a stand-up star.

The Oscar winner attended a special performance of Pretty Woman: The Musical, an upcoming Broadway adaption of her 1990 film, to honor the late director Garry Marshall. In his movie, Roberts starred as Los Angeles escort Vivan Ward, whose one-off week with stuffy businessman Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) led to an unexpected romance — and catapulted Roberts into a household name.

Ron Batzdorff

Thursday night’s show honored Marshall, who died in July 2016. Roberts walked the red carpet alongside his widow Barbara Marshall. The original Pretty Woman wore an orange Laverne & Shirley T-shirt, a nod to the 1976 sitcom Marshall created.

According to PEOPLE, Roberts received a warm welcome once inside the theater, where fellow Pretty Woman castmate Patrick Richwood, who played the hotel bellhop, also sat in the crowd.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Marshall was heavily involved in adapting his classic film for the stage up until his death. Producer Paula Wagner spoke after the performance, saying Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton composed the musical’s book.

Samantha Barks plays the titular role in Pretty Woman: The Musical. The 2012 Les Miserables film star can no longer say she’s on her own after being paired with the king of the movie adaption Andy Karl, a three-time Tony nominee most recently seen on Broadway in Groundhog’s Day.

Walter McBride/Getty Images

The leading duo is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots and On Your Feet!), who alongside the cast and crew, posed backstage with Roberts and Barbara Marshall. Pretty Woman: The Musical opens Aug. 16 at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway.