Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is bringing more than just his acclaimed Broadway hit to Puerto Rico.

On Sunday, Miranda announced the creation of the multi-million Flamboyan Arts Fund to help the island’s artists and art institutions by rebuilding galleries and theaters. The island is still struggling in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which caused mass destruction back in September and left thousands dead.

The creation of the fund coincides with Miranda’s return to the titular role in his groundbreaking musical for its Puerto Rican run in early 2019 at the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan, for which he has also pledged the proceeds. “As someone whose life has been transformed by the power of the arts, and who has witnessed the incredible healing, growth, stability and wellbeing that cultural institutions can bring to local communities, I cannot stand idly by and watch Puerto Rico’s arts and culture scene suffer,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. “And that is exactly why we have created the Flamboyan Arts Fund.”

Miranda’s Flamboyan Arts Fund has already awarded funds to five recipients, including a dance school and theater company and, according to the Hamilton creator, is working towards a funding goal of $15 million for the future. Miranda tweeted the news from his plane ride to the island, noting that there is, “No shortage of bad news. But also no shortage of ways to do some good.”