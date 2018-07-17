School of Rock to end Broadway run in January

School is almost out for Broadway’s School of Rock.

After a successful and Tony-nominated run, the musical adaptation of Richard Linklater’s film of the same name will close on Broadway early next year. By the time it plays its final performance on Jan. 20, the show will have run for more than three years, playing 1,307 performances in addition to 31 previews.

School of Rock started out as a strong box office performer on Broadway, reaching capacity in its box office grosses, before falling off a bit beginning in 2017.

Adapted from Mike White’s screenplay by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey), School of Rock centers on out-of-work rock musician Dewey Finn, as he poses as a prep school substitute teacher and inspires his students to form a band and explore their musical talents. The initial Broadway run featured Alex Brightman in a Tony-nominated performance, and currently stars Justin Collette. Tony winner Andrew Lloyd Webber composed the show’s music, and Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid) wrote the lyrics.

The show has since expanded to the West End on London, where it is still playing, as well as a U.S. Tour. (The production recently reached Los Angeles.) Tickets can be purchased for School of Rock‘s Broadway run here, through to its closing date of Jan. 20, 2019.