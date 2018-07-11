Scandal star Katie Lowes to star in Waitress on Broadway with husband Adam Shapiro

Making your Broadway debut? Consider it handled.

Scandal alum Katie Lowes and actor/director Adam Shapiro are joining the cast of Broadway’s Waitress, it was announced Wednesday. The married duo will begin performances in the show on July 17.

Lowes, who played Quinn Perkins on the Shondaland smash that ended its seven-season run this past April, will star as Dawn — a waitress at a small-town diner and friend of the musical’s protagonist, Jenna — while Shapiro will play her love interest, Ogie. They’ll appear alongside Katharine McPhee, who is currently playing the role of Jenna and is slated to star in the show through Aug. 19.

These real-life soulmates are making their Broadway debut together! See @KatieQLowes and @adamshapiro as Dawn and Ogie starting July 17! Good news – they already love pie! pic.twitter.com/6mptLsCMrq — Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) July 11, 2018

Lowes and Shapiro teased the announcement on Tuesday, posting a video from New York’s Times Square and saying they had some “really big news” to share the next day.

This marks the Broadway debut for both actors, but they’re no strangers to the theater community. Lowes and Shapiro are co-founders of the IAMA Theatre Company in Los Angeles, which recently finished its 10th season.

Waitress is playing at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre, with a national tour also currently underway.