Classic sitcom Green Acres to be adapted as a Broadway-bound musical

The latest classic TV show to get the musical treatment has been announced: CBS’s mid-60s hit Green Acres, about a married couple who’s made it in New York, only to return to the simple life on a country farm.

The show is officially in the works after years of trying to get it off the ground; way back in 2012, Variety reported that a stage production of Green Acres was in the “beginning stages,” but nothing came of the effort. It’s finally come together as part of the launching of Center Stage Capital, Inc., a new entertainment company set to present a portfolio of original musicals bound for Broadway and Off-Broadway. Green Acres The Musical will be produced by Center Stage Capital’s CEO Pam Laudenslager and Chief Operating Officer Colleen Lober, as well as TV veteran Richard Chapman.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis: “Green Acres The Musical is a fast-paced, contemporary story that features the best in comedy, music and dance. This is the spirited musical comedy love story of Oliver and Lisa Douglas. He is a high-powered, Manhattan attorney and she is an aspiring fashion designer and, together, they are living ‘the good life’ in New York City. Faced with the overwhelming pressure to run his family’s law firm and live up to his father’s reputation, Oliver longs for the simple life, but New York and all that it has to offer is Lisa’s perfect world. What happens when two people in love find themselves wanting opposite lives sends us on a journey that is both hilarious and filled with heart.”

The show is set to be directed by Thomas Caruso, who’s recently helmed Broadway productions of Matilda and Groundhog Day, with the book, music, and lyrics written by Tor Hyams and Lisa Rothauser (Mommy Needs a TImeout). Center Stage Capital describes Green Acres The Musical as Broadway-bound, and has confirmed that they’ll stage its world premiere in the near-future. Casting news has yet to come; feel free to hum along to the theme song (which will be in the musical!) while you’re waiting.