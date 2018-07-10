Jeremy Jordan to star opposite Kerry Washington in Broadway play American Son

The new Broadway play American Son continues to bolster its impressive cast. It was announced Tuesday that Tony-nominated actor Jeremy Jordan (Supergirl) will star opposite the previously-announced pair of Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale in a production directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun). The role marks Jordan’s first-ever in a dramatic play on Broadway; previously, he’s earned acclaim for his stage work in the musicals Bonnie & Clyde and Newsies.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join this remarkably talented group of artists. I’ve been dying to return to Broadway for quite some time, and American Son is everything I could ask for: challenging, timely, intimate, and a vast departure from anything else I’ve ever done,” Jordan said in a statement. “What I love most about this piece is that from the moment the lights come up, it forces us to listen. Even when we disagree, even when we know we must be right, it reminds us we still have to listen to each other, and for some reason that’s something I think we collectively decided to stop doing a long time ago. I’m very excited to be joining Kenny Leon and this fantastic cast to tell this incredibly important story.”

Jordan will star as Officer Paul Larkin. Written by Christopher Demos-Brown in his Broadway debut, American Son is set at a Florida police station in the middle of the night, and centers on a mother (Washington) searching for her missing teenage son and crossing paths with another parent (Pasquale), who’s similarly caught in our national divide.

Performances begin Oct. 6 before an official opening night of Nov. 4. Ticket information and more can be found here.