Broadway star Jan Maxwell dies at 61

Jan Maxwell, the Broadway actress and five-time Tony Award nominee, has died at the age of 61.

Her husband, actor and playwright Robert Emmet Lunney, told the Associated Press she died Sunday at her Manhattan home following a long battle with cancer.

Maxwell made her Broadway debut as an understudy for the 1989 musical City of Angels. She went on to become a celebrated and respected stage actress, earning five Tony nominations within seven years: for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (2005), Coram Boy (2007), Lend Me a Tenor and The Royal Family (both in 2010), and Follies (2012). She was also a two-time Drama Desk Award winner for her roles in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Royal Family.

In addition to her stage work, Maxwell also appeared on television in roles on shows such as Law & Order, All My Children, Gossip Girl, and The Good Wife.

Maxwell is being remembered by former costars and other members of the theater community, including Martha Plimpton, with whom she appeared in Sixteen Wounded in 2004. “Jan Maxwell could, and would, kick your ass,” Plimpton tweeted. “I will miss her so, so much.”

Jan Maxwell could, and would, kick your ass. She's just done it again. I will miss her so, so much. She took no prisoners. What a fierce woman & fearless actor. Enough, now, with the friends leaving us. It's enough now. — Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) February 12, 2018

A major loss for the New York theater community. R.I.P. Jan Maxwell. I will always remember every single one of your brilliant performances. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 12, 2018

What a light. One of the most incredible people I've had the pleasure to work with, and more importantly, be around. #JanMaxwell https://t.co/jtMBKh6tsf — Aaron Tveit (@AaronTveit) February 11, 2018

Jan Maxwell was like a sunset glimpsed by accident & before u got ur fill, was gone. Photographs approximate. Memory grasps. But the rush is the moment. & u r forever changed. The impossible is impossible no more. U chase that high every time u go 2 the theater & u hope… — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) February 13, 2018

RIP our dear broadway star . Jan Maxwell. We adored you. We adore you forever. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) February 12, 2018