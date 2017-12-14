Adam Driver to return to Broadway in first revival of Lanford Wilson's Burn This

Adam Driver is trading in his lightsaber for the bright lights of Broadway.

The Star Wars actor will make his return to the Great White Way in 2019 in the first revival of Lanford Wilson’s Burn This. Driver will take on the role originated by John Malkovich in the 1987 production.

The revival will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch). David Binder (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) is set to produce.

Driver plays Pale, a dangerous and sexy young man, who finds his life torn apart by the accidental death of a young dancer. Set in New York in the 1980s, Burn This explores the tempestuous relationship between Pale and modern dancer Anna in the wake of incredible personal tragedy.

Additional casting and the Broadway theatre that will be home to production are still to be announced.