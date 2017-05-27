John Boyega, fellow actors, audience evacuated from London theatre after bomb scare

Aric Jenkins
May 27, 2017 at 02:13 PM EDT

The audience, cast, and crew of Woyzeck, which includes Star Wars’ John Boyega, were among hundreds of people evacuated from the Old Vic Theatre in London after a security alert Saturday.

The scare was initially documented online as theatergoers tweeted news of their evacuation.

The Old Vic subsequently confirmed the reports in a tweet of their own, writing: “We have been evacuated as a precaution; audience safety is our priority. We are liaising with the Met Police.”

Approximately 20 minutes later, the theater confirmed there was nothing suspicious found, adding: “Following Met Police advice, this evening’s performance will go ahead as planned.”

Boyega has the lead role in the play and once again stars in the latest episode of the Star Wars saga, The Last Jedi, which arrives in theaters in December.

The United Kingdom has been on high alert following last week’s bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, which killed 22 people.

Earlier Saturday, the U.K. terrorism threat level was reduced from “critical” to “severe,” but authorities around the country remain on high alert.

