On the Exhale: EW stage review

With a hop in her step — the kind that indicates she knows she’s a few minutes late and just wants to get started — Marin Ireland bounds onstage at the Roundabout’s 62-seat subterranean Black Box Theater in New York. The space feels like a classroom and, for sure, Ireland is not just playing a Women’s Studies professor (she never reveals her name), but actually offering a compelling hour-long seminar to us in the audience. Roughly speaking, when she begins the subject is Psychology, specifically that of a deranged student in her class who she begins to suspect is capable of committing a mass shooting.

“You always imagined it happening to you,” Ireland says in the solo play’s very first line, establishing the second person tense (“you” instead of “I” or “me”) that is effectively sustained for the entire monologue. After describing vivid nightmares of being shot and the fear that occupies her brain whenever a student even acts awkwardly towards her, the professor is finally calmed when she hears sudden news of a school shooting (“a flash of relief at how circumstance has vindicated your paranoia,” she says with an odd smile) and elation that she wasn’t the victim. Except, she was: her five-year-old son was killed, along with other students, at an elementary school.

That’s On the Exhale’s bold leaping-off point, and the rest of the monologue intimately chronicles the professor’s perverse — though perhaps not really — decent into weapon obsession. The play takes its title from a kindly old firearms dealer, who uses that phrase while instructing our protagonist when to pull the trigger on her new assault rifle.

Composed in a lucid style by Martín Zimmerman (a Narcos writer whose first and last name in this context can’t help but conjure up visions of an incendiary 2012 Florida shooting) and unobtrusively directed by Leigh Silverman (Violet, Sweet Charity), the material is sometimes too lumbering in convincing us of the professor’s 180-turn towards gun nuttery. Paul Verhoeven’s controversial Elle (starring the Oscar-nominated Isabelle Huppert) ventures down a much more dangerous road in terms of the victim/avenger complex.

But New York stage veteran Ireland, 37, who you might recognize from Amazon’s Sneaky Pete or as Chris Pine’s estranged wife in Hell or High Water, gives a characteristically live-wire, throttling performance. Ireland has appeared in brutal, powerful productions of the late Sarah Kane’s plays (4.48 Psychosis and Blasted) and has complete mastery of stage tone, those tiny molecular changes that convey guilt, sadness, self-destruction, vulnerability, menace.

There are a few moments during the final stretch of On the Exhale where she turns so unnerving and unpredictable that, just like the student she describes in the play’s beginning, we don’t know what to expect. Even though she acts without a prop (the play’s instructions dictate that no physical weapon be represented onstage), when Ireland looks your direction, you’ll feel the uncanny urge to duck. B+