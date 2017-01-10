Watch Cynthia Erivo's incredible performance from her final Color Purple show

type Stage Current Status In Season run date 12/01/05 performer LaChanze, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Kingsley Leggs director Gary Griffin author Allee Willis, Brenda Russell, Stephen Bray

With a soaring performance of “I’m Here” at the end of The Color Purple‘s 13-month run, Cynthia Erivo reminded the world why her powerhouse pipes won the acclaimed actress a Tony Award last summer.

In a video posted to The Color Purple‘s official Facebook page, Erivo belts the empowerment anthem in character as Celie for the last time as part of the 2015 Broadway revival’s final show Sunday at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City.

“For those that can’t be with us at the Jacobs for our final performance, you’re here,” the video’s caption reads.

The revival’s final performance was attended by 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who received a standing ovation as she entered the theater and posed for a photo with Erivo backstage.

Additionally, Erivo gushed about her time as part of the musical’s cast on Twitter over the weekend.

“I have had the privilege of being in the hands of Broadway and its lovers this year and I truly appreciate it all,” she tweeted. “I’ve watched these people morph and change and be and learn and I couldn’t be prouder!!! I believe I am a better person for being in their presence. If you were lucky enough to be in amongst this beautifully imperfect, perfect collection of spirits you have been blessed.”

I have had the privilege of being in the hands of Broadway and its lovers this year and I truly appreciate it all. P10 — Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) January 9, 2017

On top of Erivo’s work earning recognition in the best actress category, The Color Purple — which also starred Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson and Orange Is the New Black‘s Danielle Brooks as characters adapted from the 1982 Alice Walker novel of the same name — won another Tony for best revival of a musical, beating out the likes of Spring Awakening, Fiddler on the Roof, and She Loves Me.

The Color Purple‘s North American tour commences this fall. Watch Erivo’s stirring performance of “I’m Here” above.