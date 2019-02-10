A Discovery of Witches will air on AMC and BBC America

Image zoom Sky One

A Discovery of Witches has truly cast a spell over American audiences.

The supernatural drama based on the best-selling book of the same name by Deborah Harkness is making the jump from streaming to network television AMC announced during the Television Critics’ Association (TCA) press tour on Saturday.

Beginning Sunday, April 7 at 9 p.m., the series will be simulcast on AMC and BBC America. It has nabbed a plum spot after the 8 p.m. simulcast of network darling Killing Eve’s second season.

A Discovery of Witches dropped on streaming platforms Shudder and Sundance Now on Jan. 17 and quickly made waves, smashing Sundance Now’s records for total video plays and accounting for more than half of the streaming activity to the platform. Sundance Now also saw its subscribers increase by 30 percent in January in anticipation of the series’ premiere.

“Thanks to the critical acclaim and overwhelmingly positive audience response to A Discovery of Witches, the series has found a new legion of fans. We are thrilled to bring it to a wider audience and pair it with Killing Eve on both AMC and BBC AMERICA,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Entertainment Networks. “This is a great example of our cross-network strategy; to expose our series to new audiences across our ecosystem of networks and streaming services.”

Produced by Bad Wolf and Sky One, the series follows Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), a reluctant witch and historian, and Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) on a dangerous, romantic adventure that ensues after Diana discovers a missing magical manuscript that may unlock the secrets to the origins of witches, vampires, and other magical creatures.

“There’s a little bit of extra magic dust on this series,” Palmer previously told EW. It seems her sense of magical forces at work was spot-on given the series’ rapid move from its record-breaking debut on streaming platforms to a choice network television premiere.

The series already debuted in the UK last fall and has been picked up for two more seasons. Production is expected to begin later this year.

A Discovery of Witches airs simultaneously on AMC and BBC America on Sunday, April 7 at 9 p.m.

Related Links: