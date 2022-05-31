The Shot

Most Recent

The Life Aquatic cinematographer on staging one of Wes Anderson's most emotional scenes
Best of 2020 (Behind the Scenes): How Palm Springs unknowingly captured the year's biggest mood
Inside the big gamble (and triumph) of Silver Linings Playbook
Ben Affleck reflects on The Town and the memorable scene inspired by a prison visit
On the heist thriller's 10th anniversary, the director-star takes EW inside the film's claustrophobic chase and "oh, you've got to be f---ing kidding me" moment.
How a Ghost took control of Whoopi Goldberg
In honor of the supernatural romance turning 30, director Jerry Zucker explains how they possessed the Oscar-winner.
How Tom Hanks and Cast Away created fire — and hope
The memorable moment in the 2000 survival film left Hanks with an infection.
Advertisement

More The Shot

American Psycho turns 20: Inside Paul Allen's murder — and Jared Leto's surprise
"It's not easy to do an ax murder," director Mary Harron tells EW of filming Christian Bale and Jared Leto's memorable scene.
300 director Zack Snyder breaks down the shot that made him want to adapt the comic
How Avatar pulled off the award-winning shot that captured the 'spirit of the film'
How Sofia Coppola fused wigs and sake into the perfect Lost in Translation shot
M. Night Shyamalan reflects on a classic Sixth Sense scene, 20 years later
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com