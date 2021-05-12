The WandaVision cast and creative team are the first guests on the new season of The Awardist podcast, where EW's Kristen Baldwin and Gerrad Hall kick things off with a look at the Limited Series race.

WandaVision fan theories, and why Kathryn Hahn 'was gonna be so angry' if anyone else sang 'Agatha All Along'

The history books are closed on this year's Oscars, so Hollywood — and EW with it — is opening a new one focused on this September's Emmys.

In the case of WandaVision, traditional superhero fare is turned on its head with a story that focused on Wanda's (Olsen) grief following the death of her beloved Vision (Bettany). But here, she uses her immense powers to manufacture a town and home where Vision is actually alive, and they're living an idyllic life via the world of comfort-TV shows like those she grew up watching as a child in Sokovia. Add to it Teyonah Parris as S.W.O.R.D. agent Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn, who plays nosy neighbor Agnes/powerful witch Agatha Harkness, and the stakes are raised by people who are trying to stop Wanda — for reasons both good and bad.

The four actors, along with series creator/writer/co-showrunner Jac Schaefer and director/co-showrunner Matt Shakman, joined The Awardist podcast, where they talked about audience reaction, fan theories, and memes, tackling grief in a profound but entertaining way, and watching Hahn top the iTunes chart with "Agatha All Along" (and besting Justin Bieber in the process). They also reveal their favorites moments from the nine episodes — some of which may surprise you.

You can listen to the full episode of The Awardist below.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best shows.

