WandaVision fan theories, and why Kathryn Hahn 'was gonna be so angry' if anyone else sang 'Agatha All Along'
The WandaVision cast and creative team are the first guests on the new season of The Awardist podcast, where EW's Kristen Baldwin and Gerrad Hall kick things off with a look at the Limited Series race.
The history books are closed on this year's Oscars, so Hollywood — and EW with it — is opening a new one focused on this September's Emmys.
That means a new season of EW's The Awardist podcast is now underway, kicking off with the cast and creative team behind the blockbuster equivalent of a TV series: WandaVision. The first Marvel television show on Disney+, which debuted in January, is one of the many limited series in contention this year, and we're breaking down that category as well as lead actor and actress in a limited series/TV movie. In addition to WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, stars including Hugh Grant (The Undoing), Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), and Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) are among those vying for a nomination come July 13.
In the case of WandaVision, traditional superhero fare is turned on its head with a story that focused on Wanda's (Olsen) grief following the death of her beloved Vision (Bettany). But here, she uses her immense powers to manufacture a town and home where Vision is actually alive, and they're living an idyllic life via the world of comfort-TV shows like those she grew up watching as a child in Sokovia. Add to it Teyonah Parris as S.W.O.R.D. agent Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn, who plays nosy neighbor Agnes/powerful witch Agatha Harkness, and the stakes are raised by people who are trying to stop Wanda — for reasons both good and bad.
The four actors, along with series creator/writer/co-showrunner Jac Schaefer and director/co-showrunner Matt Shakman, joined The Awardist podcast, where they talked about audience reaction, fan theories, and memes, tackling grief in a profound but entertaining way, and watching Hahn top the iTunes chart with "Agatha All Along" (and besting Justin Bieber in the process). They also reveal their favorites moments from the nine episodes — some of which may surprise you.
You can listen to the full episode of The Awardist below.
