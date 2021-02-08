While on the film side, the Golden Globes and SAG Awards are set to offer our first preview of this year's Oscar race, there's plenty of intrigue — and competition — to discuss over in TV as well. This year's races for comedy, drama, and limited series are a mix of longtime favorites and exciting newcomers, with some (Schitt's Creek) making their very last awards rounds and others (The Queen's Gambit) just getting warmed up.

On Monday's episode of EW's The Awardist podcast, hosts David Canfield and Clarissa Cruz are joined by senior TV editor Gerrad Hall to break down last week's TV nominations. They get into the top comedy race at the Globes, which pits Emmy champ Schitt's against hot newcomer Ted Lasso; the emergence of other new favorites like The Great; the sheer dominance of Netflix, including in one acting category where it's nothing but Netflix; and, at least at the Globes, the glaring lack of diversity, where critically acclaimed work from Michaela Coel, Jonathan Majors, Uzo Aduba, and many more went unrecognized.

And while streaming is on the mind, we get into the streaming part of this year's Oscar players too, from what you can stream now like Sound of Metal and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom to the boatload of contenders hitting various platforms in the next few weeks, including HBO Max's Judas and the Black Messiah, Hulu's Nomadland and the United States vs. Billie Holiday, and Apple TV+'s Cherry.

One other hot film hitting digital this month? Supernova, starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as longtime lovers, hits VOD on Feb. 16. The two award-winning actors joined this week's episode as special guests to discuss their roles and their longtime friendship.

Listen to the episode below, and be on the lookout for new episodes of The Awardist every Monday.