The Awardist: What We Do in the Shadows' Matt Berry on the scene that made him go weak in the knees

What We Do in the Shadows type Movie

Vampires have several well-known weaknesses: Holy water, crucifixes, garlic. Now you can add one more to the list: Luke Skywalker.

This week on EW's The Awardist podcast, Matt Berry — who plays the pompous British bloodsucker Lazlo Cravensworth in FX's Emmy-nominated vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows — talks about the thrill of sharing the screen with Star Wars icon Mark Hamill in season 2. In "On the Run," Hamill plays Jim the Vampire, who tracks Lazlo down to exact revenge for a centuries-old slight — prompting Lazlo to skip town and go undercover as a small-town bartender named Jackie Daytona. When Jim finally catches up to his sworn enemy, a bar fight ensues.

"I can remember how I felt when I was stood in front of him and he held his pool cue like a light saber, and I held mine," says Berry. "When you're of a certain age, Star Wars was such a huge thing, that you do, literally — and I did, literally — go weak at the knees when he held his pool cue at me."

Berry says producers kept giving him "false information" about the episode's guest star just to mess with him, and so he didn't know it would be Hamill until he saw the actor walk out on set. To hear more from Berry — including his favorite running joke from Shadows, whether he'd be interested in a Jackie Daytona spin-off, and his number-one rule for performing comedy songs — listen to the full interview below.

