The Awardist: The Good Place stars Manny Jacinto and D'Arcy Carden talk Donkey Doug and Ted Danson

Whether their characters were in The Good Place or the Bad Place, the actors loved going to work each day.

Are you worried that Ted Danson isn't as wonderful in real life as he is on screen? Let The Good Place star D'Arcy Carden set your mind at ease: "He is all that you hope he is, and more."

This week on EW's The Awardist podcast, Carden rhapsodizes about her time playing Janet on The Good Place ("In four years, I didn't have a bad day on set"), while her costar Manny Jacinto looks back on some his favorite moments — which, of course, involve Jason's [spoiler] Donkey Doug. The actor reveals which costar he tried hardest to crack up on set, and talks about how stressed out he was about Jason's finale dance number. ("It’s not every day you get to perform some sexy dance moves in front of Ted Danson.")

Also in this week's episode of The Awardist, we break down the races for Outstanding Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a Comedy. With the open slots in the actress category, could Never Have I Ever newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan make the cut? Will Ted Danson pull out a win for the final season of The Good Place? Listen to the full conversation — and hear more from Carden and Jacinto — below.