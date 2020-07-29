The Awardist: Who has the edge for the 2020 Emmys?

One day after the 2020 Emmy nominations , we're still smarting over some of the key snubs — including, of course, the galling omission of Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn . But now it's time to look forward: Which stars and shows have the momentum to win heading into the Sept. 20 awards ceremony?

This week on The Awardist podcast, EW's executive editor Sarah Rodman and I break down the key races in the Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series categories and offer our predictions as "phase 2" of the Emmy campaign season kicks off. Can anything beat Watchmen for the Limited Series win? Will Ted Danson take home his third trophy for the final season of The Good Place? Does Succession have the edge in Outstanding Drama Series now that Game of Thrones is gone? And should we just hand Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series now?