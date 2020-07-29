The Awardist: Who has the edge for the 2020 Emmys?
This week on The Awardist podcast, we break down the Emmy nominations and predict which shows and stars have the momentum as campaigning enters "phase 2."
One day after the 2020 Emmy nominations, we're still smarting over some of the key snubs — including, of course, the galling omission of Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn. But now it's time to look forward: Which stars and shows have the momentum to win heading into the Sept. 20 awards ceremony?
This week on The Awardist podcast, EW's executive editor Sarah Rodman and I break down the key races in the Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series categories and offer our predictions as "phase 2" of the Emmy campaign season kicks off. Can anything beat Watchmen for the Limited Series win? Will Ted Danson take home his third trophy for the final season of The Good Place? Does Succession have the edge in Outstanding Drama Series now that Game of Thrones is gone? And should we just hand Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series now?
You can listen to our full discussion below. And check out our Awardist interviews with newly-minted Emmy nominees, including The Good Place's D'arcy Carden and Ted Danson, Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, Mrs. America's Cate Blanchett, and Watchmen's reigning queens Regina King and Jean Smart.
The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.
Related Content:
Comments