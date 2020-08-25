Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher on what needs to change about police shows

It would be hard to find an actor more well-versed in the art of playing a TV cop than Andre Braugher . The Emmy-winning star has portrayed a variety of law enforcement officers over his 30-plus year career, first alongside Telly Savalas' Kojak in the '80s, and then as Detective Frank Pembleton in NBC's revered '90s drama Homicide: Life on the Street. This week, Braugher — who recently landed another Emmy nomination for his role as Captain Raymond Holt in NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine — talks to EW's The Awardist podcast about how police are portrayed on TV, and why it needs to change in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality.

"It's a very complicated subject, but I think they have to be portrayed much more realistically, in terms of this: The convention... that police breaking the law is okay because somehow it's in the service of some greater good, is a myth that needs to be destroyed," says Braugher. The actor adds that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will also need to grapple with the reality of widespread police misconduct moving forward. "We're going into an eighth season with a new challenge which is that everyone's knowledge and feelings about police... have been profoundly affected," he says. "What we have from [creator] Dan [Goor] is a commitment to write a smart show that will not attempt to hide itself in a fantasy. So the Nine-Nine is going to have to deal with what we know about the New York Police Department."