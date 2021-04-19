EW's Awardist podcast delves into who's surging at just the right time in the final episode before the big night.

In an awards race like no other, momentum is everything.

With voting underway and set to conclude on Tuesday, the Oscars are officially in the final phase of a very long campaign. This means a frantic last round of FYC pushes, and a closer eye than ever on who's up and who's down, with guilds and other major precursors continuing to weigh in. To break it all down, EW's The Awardist went category by category with our final takes on how the race has shaped up.

Joining cohosts David Canfield and Clarissa Cruz, awards expert Joey Nolfi makes the clear-cut race for Nomadland as our Best Picture and Best Director frontrunner, with the lauded Chloé Zhao drama having cleanly swept up to this point, and now set to make Academy Awards history. In the lead acting categories, what once felt very certain (a posthumous win for Chadwick Boseman) suddenly slightly less certain after a BAFTA surprise, while on the actress side, it's looking like anything goes with four women splitting trophies between the Golden Globes, SAG, the Critics' Choice, and BAFTA.

One such contender in that historically competitive race, Carey Mulligan, joins the show this week for an in-depth conversation on her acclaimed Promising Young Woman performance.

Listen to the full podcast below, and be sure to watch the Mulligan interview above. The season finale of The Awardist drops next Monday. The Oscars air Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT..

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.