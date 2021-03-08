After winning last week's Golden Globe and last night's Critics' Choice Award, Nomadland has emerged as the obvious frontrunner for the Best Picture Oscar. But in every season, even those with the most clear-cut of winners, a challenger emerges. So who's going to give Chloé Zhao's road drama a run for its money?

On Monday's episode of EW's The Awardist podcast, hosts David Canfield and Clarissa Cruz are joined by awards expert Joey Nolfi for some final nominations predictions (though check back later this week for even more "final" predictions in all 24 categories) and thoughts on who, beyond Nomadland, is out front, at such a critical point in the race. While at various times over the past few months the smart money had been on Netflix's industry-leaning Mank and period piece The Trial of the Chicago 7, there may be another film no one's talking about in this context, that could play spoiler.

The expert panel agrees on seven or so of this year's Best Picture nominees but agrees that things get hairy beyond that; nominations this week from the PGA and DGA will even better inform who will get recognized with Oscar nods next week.

Later on the show, Amanda Seyfried (one such predicted nominee) joins the show to discuss her acclaimed role as Marion Davies in Mank. Listen to the full podcast below.

