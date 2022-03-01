Nicole Kidman reveals her inner Beatles obsessive and the wisdom she gleaned from Get Back

Think you were the only one binging complete series on the couch surrounded by takeout containers? Movie stars were right there with you. When Oscar-nominated Nicole Kidman joined EW's The Awardist to talk all things Being the Ricardos, we couldn't help but ask her what kept her sane during the lockdown. Her answer was immediate and lengthy.

"Get Back, the Beatles documentary," Kidman enthused. "You're with Paul and John, you're with them. You're literally in the room with them. Peter Jackson, I don't know how he did it, but I love it."

Kidman also mentioned her husband, country musician Keith Urban, who sounds like a bit of an explainer (again: stars, just like us). She apparently gets a "running commentary with him beside me watching it." The lengthy three-part series first seemed daunting to Kidman: "It started off and I'm like, Ooh. I don't know if I'm going to be able to stick with this. And then it's like: Whoa."

Awardist Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) Nicole Kidman in 'Being the Ricardos' | Credit: Glen Wilson/Amazon Studios

More to the point, Kidman drew some helpful life lessons from the plight of the Beatles, captured at a tricky moment with the band imploding and a TV crew hovering, all while creating some of their most timeless tracks.

"It's the weirdest thing — I found it really comforting as an actor, as an artist," she says. "All the things swirling around, and they kind of just seemed to just go with the flow. And then they'd be drinking tea and eating. It was just really hypnotic and beguiling, so thank you, Peter Jackson, and thank you to the Beatles." Click through to hear more of Kidman's thoughts on performing under pressure, working with Aaron Sorkin, and the complicated strength at the core of Lucille Ball. Being the Ricardos is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Listen to the full interview on EW's The Awardist podcast below or available wherever you listen to podcasts. Subscribe for new episodes every Monday. Our new season covers the road to the 2022 Oscars with in-depth analysis and interviews with Kenneth Branagh, Mike Mills, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Halle Berry, and more Oscar hopefuls.

