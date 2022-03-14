Kristen Stewart likes to read books out loud to her girlfriend, especially East of Eden

Spencer (2021 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

What did you do over the pandemic? Maybe you rewatched the complete Twilight saga. (No judgment.) But when we asked Kristen Stewart, Oscar-nominated for her deep dive into Princess Diana for Spencer, her answer was a lot more literary.

"Me and my girlfriend read East of Eden out loud, like cover to cover," Stewart says on EW's latest Awardist podcast, instantly upping the ante for your Zoom book club. "She had never read it before," the actor says in reference to screenwriter Dylan Meyer (to whom she is engaged), "and it's kind of like my Bible. It's like a sacred text for me. Reading is a personal experience. You do it alone typically, and I was like, 'Dude, we should do this together, like every single word out loud.'"

Sounds romantic, and Stewart concurs. "Honestly, we're going to do one book a year now," she adds, mentioning that the pair also shared a close read of Wuthering Heights. (Stewart insisted on doing all of Cathy's lines: "I'm a control freak.")

"You cry together," she explains. "That's the cool thing about sitting in a movie theater with everyone. You go, like, 'Look, I know I'm emotional right now, but I just feel way more emotional because we're all here crying.'"

Click through to hear more of Stewart's thoughts on how she immediately clicked with director Pablo Larraín, and the value of getting into Diana's taste in pop music. Spencer is now streaming on Hulu.

Listen to the full interview on EW's The Awardist podcast below or available wherever you listen to podcasts. Subscribe for new episodes every Monday. Our new season covers the road to the 2022 Oscars with in-depth analysis and interviews with Kenneth Branagh, Mike Mills, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Halle Berry, and more Oscar hopefuls.

