Flight Attendant EP Kaley Cuoco says one costar's audition made her 'just start bawling'

In the latest episode of EW's The Awardist podcast, Cuoco recalls the first time she saw the "self-tape" audition from Knight, who plays Cassie's brother, Davey. "I was actually headed to dinner one night and I was early, so I'm looking through the tapes," she says. "I open [T.R.'s] tape, and the first few lines, I just start bawling... I said, 'That's my brother.'"

Though many of her scenes with Knight were phone calls that the two shot separately - "We barely worked together," says Cuoco - the actress says she "always remembered" Knight's audition tape: "Just that minute when he looks in the camera and he says, 'Cassie, are you okay?' It just kills me every time."

