Ted Lasso star says playing Rebecca brought 'catharsis' for real-life 'verbally-abusive relationship'

"The greatest thing about this job is that it has allowed me great catharsis from a controlling, verbally-abusive relationship that I'd had [in real life], that people looking at me wouldn't think that I'd experienced," she says. "So when it got to those scenes in the gala, when [Rupert] is saying, 'Very brave choice' with the dress, I've had that in the past. And also the bit outside the gala when Ted comes to find her... There's the bit about '[Rupert said], 'Eat this, wear that, and I listened,' that monologue that Jason was tweaking up until the last minute, informed me more than anything else about where I needed to take Rebecca."