Paddy Considine — House of the Dragon

On the first episode of the new season of The Awardist, host Gerrad Hall sits down with House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine, who opens up about bringing life to his dying King Viserys and the shocking discovery he made in old-age makeup, whether Viserys really loved Alicent, how he really felt about not getting to ride a dragon, and more. Plus, EW editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez and Sr. TV Editor Sam Highfill join Gerrad to break down the Best Drama Series race — Succession! The White Lotus! Yellowjackets! — and make the cast for shows and actors they think should get a nomination.

Mo Amer — Mo

From Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building to Barry to The Bear, EW editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez joins Awardist host Gerrad Hall to break down the highly competitive Comedy Series race and ponder what to do about distinguishing true comedy series from dramedies. We also make the case for why sketch comedy performers should have their own category. Patrick also gives us the inside story on the making of our Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cover, where stars Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein honor a handful of classic comedy duos. Plus, Gerrad chats with Mo star and co-creator Mo Amer for a revealing, thoughtful, emotional, and funny interview about his comedy series.

Helen Mirren — 1923; Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver — Ghosts

Melanie. Bella. Emma. Helen. Imelda. EW critic Kristen Baldwin joins Awardist host Gerrad Hall to size up the lead actress in a drama race — and Kristen makes the case for the creation of a Dramedy category. Plus, Gerrad chats with 1923 star Helen Mirren, and EW editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez sits down with the stars of Ghosts, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver.

Dominique Fishback — Swarm

Dominique Fishback takes us into the mind of a pop star-obsessed fan who becomes a serial killer in the name of her idol, in Swarm. EW editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez joins Awardist host Gerrad Hall to discuss that show's co-creator, Donald Glover, and his big artistic swings. Plus, we discuss nonbinary Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson's decision to withdraw from Emmy consideration over the Emmys' gendered acting categories, and we take a look at the Daytime Emmy nominations and how the shift of game shows to the new Primetime Emmy category could shake things up for that genre.

Sharon Horgan — Bad Sisters

Bad Sisters star/writer/co-creator Sharon Horgan joins the Awardist host Gerrad Hall to discuss the darkly comedic limited series in which four sisters try and try again to kill their abusive and despicable brother-in-law. Plus, Gerrad and EW Sr. TV Editor Samantha Highfill discuss the writers' strike, how viewers are feeling the impact, and its effect on Emmy campaigns. And we break down the drama surrounding Yellowstone.

Christina Applegate — Dead to Me

From her latest role on Dead to Me to Married...With Children, Samantha Who?, and Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, Christina Applegate looks back on her career and shares why her time making Dead to Me means so much to her. And she reflects on the final season, which was in production when she received her MS diagnosis. Plus, Awardist host Gerrad Hall and EW editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez discuss some of this year's category switchers, including Succession's Kieran Culkin, Yellowjackets' Sophie Nélisse, and Peacock's Mrs. Davis.

Betty Gilpin — Mrs. Davis

We take a look at the lead actress in a limited/anthology series or TV movie category, which includes Mrs. Davis star Betty Gilpin, who chats with EW critic Kristen Baldwin. Plus, two other shows worth your time and Emmy voters' attention: Pete Davidson's Bupkis, and American Born Chinese.

Morfydd Clark and Ismael Cruz Córdova — The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear supporting star and Abbott Elementary guest actress, who also co-wrote one of What We Do in the Shadows' funniest season 4 episodes — joins Awardist host Gerrad Hall to look back on her meteoric rise over the past couple years and reflects on what The Bear means to her. Plus, Gerrad and EW editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez break down the loaded comedy and drama guest actress and actor categories.

Daniel Radcliffe and Eric Appel — Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story star Daniel Radcliffe and director Eric Appel tell The Awardist about taking on the comedy legend's story with a wonderfully twisted fictionalized biopic. Plus, Gerrad Hall and EW critic Kristen Baldwin break down the limited series categories.