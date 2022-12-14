Plus: Triangle of Sadness' Dolly de Leon, the latest on the Oscar race, and more on the new episode of EW's Awardist podcast.

Eddie Redmayne on unlocking his terrifying role in The Good Nurse: 'We're all curious about the darkness'

Two contenders in the supporting acting races stopped by The Awardist podcast this episode: The Good Nurse's Eddie Redmayne, who plays a decidedly not-good medical professional opposite Jessica Chastain in Tobias Lindholm's true-crime thriller; and Dolly de Leon, the breakout star of Ruben Östlund's biting satire Triangle of Sadness, where she portrays a member of the cleaning staff on a luxury cruise.

Both recently got boosts in their Oscar campaigns via Golden Globe nominations on Dec. 12. And while their characters couldn't be more different, both Redmayne and de Leon delved deep to unlock their respective roles.

"We're all curious about the darkness," Redmayne tells EW Awards correspondent Dave Karger about his nurse-turned-serial-killer Charles Cullen. The actor had conversations with Cullen's real-life co-worker Amy Loughren (played by Chastain) to get a sense of the man behind the crimes.

"She described how for Charlie, it was a dissociative thing," says Redmayne, who won the Best Actor Oscar in 2015 for playing Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything. "He was two different human beings. He was this kind gentle, self-deprecating man who saved her life. And then this thing happened to his eyes, and he turned into an arrogant monster."

For Triangle's de Leon, there was no real-life template for her character, Abigail, a toilet manager who swiftly rises in status when a third-act shipwreck strands a group of cruise passengers on a seemingly deserted island. So she created her own backstory.

"She grew up by the sea, and because they were poor, their toys were were fish — and that's how she learned how to fish," de Leon tells executive editor Clarissa Cruz. "And her uncle was a survival-technique tour guide in their area. And that's how she knew how to build fires."

But her character's motivations extend beyond survival skills. "She worked at a very rich family's house at a very early age," de Leon continues. "She fell in love with the son of her boss but he wasn't in love with her. She got pregnant, they kicked her out of the house, [and she] had to fend for herself because she was ostracized by her family. With all that pressure, she had a miscarriage and decided to leave everything behind while hating men, hating rich people, going abroad, changing her life."

You can listen to more of our interviews with Redmayne and de Leon in the podcast episode below. Plus check out the full episode to hear Team Awardist's thoughts on the Golden Globes nominations, as well as the results of the National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Circle Awards and the AFI Top 10 for 2022.

