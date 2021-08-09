Anthony Anderson learned the hard way that Tracee Ellis Ross hates fart jokes

The Emmy-nominated stars of ABC's Black-ish join EW's The Awardist podcast for a boisterous discussion about season 7, their favorite episodes, and the fart joke that almost destroyed their beautiful friendship before it began.

Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross clearly love each other. It's no surprise, given that the Emmy-nominated stars have played husband and wife Dre and Bow Johnson, respectively, on ABC's Emmy-nominated family comedy Black-ish since 2014. When Anderson and Ross get together for an interview — as they did on this week's episode of EW's The Awardist podcast (listen below) — they have so much fun talking and riffing with each other, it's almost hard to get a word in edgewise.

But there was a time — many, many years ago — when Ross did not like Anderson. "I hated him," she tells EW. And it can all be traced back to 2005, when the two co-hosted the Vibe Awards on UPN. "He did something while we were working, I thought it was totally inappropriate!" recalls Ross. What was the offense? "I made a fart joke!" admits Anderson. Though the actor had no idea then that Ross took umbrage at the quip, Ross says she was livid — at the time. "You made a fart joke at my expense on stage!" she scolds. "I was like, 'Not appropriate! I don't know you that well! What are you thinking?' And I held this resentment forever... And now, look — I love this man! This man is like the best TV husband ever."

Black-ish Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross have a laugh at the expense of their TV children, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin, on 'black-ish' | Credit: ABC

To hear more from the Black-ish nominees — including their favorite season 7 episodes and why Ross has the entire hair/make-up trailer to herself (much to Anderson's chagrin) — listen to the full episode below. (The interview begins shortly after the 17-minute mark.)

Listen to the full podcast episode below.

