We break down the Comedy, Drama, and Limited/Anthology series categories ahead of Tuesday's nominations.

Who will get Emmy nominations? Our predictions in the top categories

We're one step closer to the 2022 Emmy Awards with Tuesday's reveal of the nominations.

Below, check out our picks in the top three categories, and tune in to The Awardist (also below) to hear EW editor in chief Patrick Gomez, critic Kristen Baldwin, and me break down the list of contenders and debate who will hear their names called at the nomination ceremony. Then be sure to check back to EW.com and The Awardist on Tuesday as we analyze the nominations and pore over the snubs and surprises.

The Awardist Emmy Contenders Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) Bill Hader (Barry) Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) Zendaya (Euphoria) Jason Bateman (Ozark) Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) Credit: Beth Dubber/Hulu; Eddy Chen/HBO; Netflix; Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME; Richard Cartwright/ABC; Merrick Morton/ HBO

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Something with a Taika Waititi connection: Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max), Reservation Dogs (FX), or What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Maid (Netflix)

Under the Banner of Heaven (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best in TV.