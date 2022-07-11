Who will get Emmy nominations? Our predictions in the top categories
We're one step closer to the 2022 Emmy Awards with Tuesday's reveal of the nominations.
It would be a true shock if we didn't hear certain series (and performers) announced: Ted Lasso, Hacks, Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Succession, Only Murders in the Building, Squid Game, Ozark ... the list goes on. But there are some who aren't considered such a lock and are among several in contention for just a couple slots in any given category. So we are offering up our thoughts on the latest episode of EW's The Awardist podcast about who will land those coveted nominations in several categories: Outstanding Comedy, Drama, and Limited/Anthology Series; Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, Drama, Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movies; and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy, Drama, Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movies.
Below, check out our picks in the top three categories, and tune in to The Awardist (also below) to hear EW editor in chief Patrick Gomez, critic Kristen Baldwin, and me break down the list of contenders and debate who will hear their names called at the nomination ceremony. Then be sure to check back to EW.com and The Awardist on Tuesday as we analyze the nominations and pore over the snubs and surprises.
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Something with a Taika Waititi connection: Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max), Reservation Dogs (FX), or What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Maid (Netflix)
Under the Banner of Heaven (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO)
