2023 Emmy nomination predictions — Succession, Abbott Elementary, and more
After months of Q&As, phone interviews, Zoom recordings, cocktail receptions, and more, Emmy contenders finally find out this week if all of the talking paid off with an Emmy nomination.
Some are sure bets — we're looking at you, Succession, Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus, The Bear, and more. But how will the nominations break down among the many categories? That is the question.
EW editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez, critic Kristen Baldwin, and I put our heads together for the latest episode of The Awardist podcast, where we offer our predictions in some key categories, some of which are detailed below.
Emmy nominations are announced Wednesday, July 21, at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. Be sure to check back on ew.com for full coverage, and listen in as we discuss the nominations a couple of hours later on EW's Twitter Space.
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Poker Face
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Kristen
Shrinking
Patrick/Gerrad
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Elle Fanning — The Great
Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
Patrick
Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me
Kristen
Bridget Everett — Somebody Somewhere
Gerrad
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Bill Hader — Barry
Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel — Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary
Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
Lisa Ann Walter — Abbott Elementary
Kristen/Gerrad
Sarah Goldberg — Barry
Juno Temple — Ted Lasso
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Harrison Ford — Shrinking
Henry Winkler — Barry
Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso
Anthony Carrigan — Barry
Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary
Patrick
Phil Dunster — Ted Lasso
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
Kristen
Nick Mohammed — Ted Lasso
Brian Tyree Henry — Atlanta
Gerrad
Chris Perfetti — Abbott Elementary
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
House of the Dragon
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Patrick
Andor
Yellowstone
Kristen
Andor
Bad Sisters
Gerrad
Bad Sisters
The Handmaid's Tale
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Sarah Snook — Succession
Melanie Lynskey — Yellowjackets
Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Kristen
Helen Mirren — 1923
Keri Russell — The Diplomat
Patrick
Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell — The Diplomat
Gerrad
Emma D'Arcy — House of the Dragon
Sharon Horgan — Bad Sisters
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Brian Cox — Succession
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong — Succession
Patrick
Harrison Ford — 1923
Kristen/Gerrad
Jeff Bridges — The Old Man
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
Meghann Fahy — The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn — Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
Patrick
Milly Alcock — House of the Dragon
Lesley Manville — The Crown
Kristen
Carol Burnett — Better Call Saul
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Gerrad
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Sabrina Impacciatore — The White Lotus
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun — Succession
Giancarlo Esposito — Better Call Saul
John Lithgow — The Old Man
Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
Matt Smith — House of the Dragon
Alan Ruck — Succession
Patrick
Adam DiMarco — The White Lotus
Kristen
Tom Hollander — The White Lotus
Gerrad
Alexander Skarsgård — Succession
Hear more of our predictions in the latest episode of The Awardist, below.
Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights leading up to all the major award shows.
Related content: