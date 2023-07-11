2023 Emmy nomination predictions — Succession, Abbott Elementary, and more

EW staff give their picks in top categories for 2023 Emmy nominations.
By Gerrad Hall July 11, 2023 at 05:26 PM EDT
After months of Q&As, phone interviews, Zoom recordings, cocktail receptions, and more, Emmy contenders finally find out this week if all of the talking paid off with an Emmy nomination.

Some are sure bets — we're looking at you, Succession, Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus, The Bear, and more. But how will the nominations break down among the many categories? That is the question.

EW editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez, critic Kristen Baldwin, and I put our heads together for the latest episode of The Awardist podcast, where we offer our predictions in some key categories, some of which are detailed below.

Emmy nominations are announced Wednesday, July 21, at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. Be sure to check back on ew.com for full coverage, and listen in as we discuss the nominations a couple of hours later on EW's Twitter Space.

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Credit: ABC/Matt Sayles

Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Poker Face
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows

Kristen
Shrinking

Patrick/Gerrad
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini on season 3 of 'Dead to Me'
| Credit: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Christina ApplegateDead to Me
Rachel BrosnahanThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta BrunsonAbbott Elementary
Elle FanningThe Great
Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face

Patrick
Linda CardelliniDead to Me

Kristen
Bridget Everett — Somebody Somewhere

Gerrad
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Jeremy Allen White on 'The Bear'
| Credit: Matt Dinerstein/FX

Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Bill HaderBarry
Jeremy Allen WhiteThe Bear
Steve MartinOnly Murders in the Building
Martin ShortOnly Murders in the Building
Jason SegelShrinking
Jason SudeikisTed Lasso

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham on 'Ted Lasso'
| Credit: Apple TV+

Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Alex BorsteinThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
Janelle JamesAbbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee RalphAbbott Elementary
Hannah WaddinghamTed Lasso
Lisa Ann WalterAbbott Elementary

Patrick
Molly Shannon — The Other Two
Cecily StrongSaturday Night Live

Kristen/Gerrad
Sarah Goldberg — Barry
Juno TempleTed Lasso

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Harrison Ford and Lukita Maxwell on 'Shrinking'
| Credit: Beth Dubber/Apple TV+.

Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Harrison FordShrinking
Henry Winkler — Barry
Brett GoldsteinTed Lasso
Anthony Carrigan — Barry
Tony ShalhoubThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary

Patrick
Phil Dunster — Ted Lasso
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

Kristen
Nick Mohammed — Ted Lasso
Brian Tyree Henry — Atlanta

Gerrad
Chris Perfetti — Abbott Elementary
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin on 'Succession'
| Credit: David M. Russell/HBO

Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
House of the Dragon
Better Call Saul
The Crown

Patrick
Andor
Yellowstone

Kristen
Andor
Bad Sisters

Gerrad
Bad Sisters
The Handmaid's Tale

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Melanie Lynskey on 'Yellowjackets'
| Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Sarah SnookSuccession
Melanie LynskeyYellowjackets
Bella RamseyThe Last of Us
Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Kristen
Helen Mirren1923
Keri RussellThe Diplomat

Patrick
Elisabeth MossThe Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Gerrad
Emma D'ArcyHouse of the Dragon
Sharon Horgan — Bad Sisters

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey on 'The Last of Us'
| Credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO

Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Brian CoxSuccession
Kieran CulkinSuccession
Bob OdenkirkBetter Call Saul
Pedro PascalThe Last of Us
Jeremy StrongSuccession

Patrick
Harrison Ford — 1923

Kristen/Gerrad
Jeff BridgesThe Old Man

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries on 'The White Lotus'
| Credit: Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
Jennifer CoolidgeThe White Lotus
Elizabeth DebickiThe Crown
Meghann FahyThe White Lotus
Aubrey PlazaThe White Lotus
Rhea SeehornBetter Call Saul
J. Smith-CameronSuccession

Patrick
Milly Alcock — House of the Dragon
Lesley ManvilleThe Crown

Kristen
Carol BurnettBetter Call Saul
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Gerrad
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Sabrina ImpacciatoreThe White Lotus

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Wil Johnson, Matt Smith, and Theo Nate on 'House of the Dragon'
| Credit: Ollie Upton/HBO

Patrick/Kristen/Gerrad
F. Murray AbrahamThe White Lotus
Nicholas BraunSuccession
Giancarlo EspositoBetter Call Saul
John LithgowThe Old Man
Matthew MacfadyenSuccession
Matt SmithHouse of the Dragon
Alan RuckSuccession

Patrick
Adam DiMarco — The White Lotus

Kristen
Tom Hollander — The White Lotus

Gerrad
Alexander SkarsgårdSuccession

Hear more of our predictions in the latest episode of The Awardist, below.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights leading up to all the major award shows.

