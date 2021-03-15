The Awardist podcast: Who's out front to win after the Oscar nominations?

The category causing the most head-scratching remains Best Supporting Actress. With Golden Globe winner Jodie Foster not even making the cut, who's out front? Critics' Choice winner Maria Bakalova, our well-timed guest on today's podcast? The infamously overdue Glenn Close? Or another contender waiting in the wings? Hear what direction The Awardist thinks the race might be headed in.

Finally, Leslie Odom Jr. joins in a special guest appearance to react to his double-nomination for One Night in Miami, both for Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Song ("Speak Now").

