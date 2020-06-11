The Awardist Podcast Episodes

Cate Blanchett talks 'Mrs. America' and rewatching 'The Sopranos' in quarantine

'The Awardist': 'The Good Place' stars Manny Jacinto and D'Arcy Carden talk Donkey Doug and Ted Danson

Whether their characters were in The Good Place or the Bad Place, stars Manny Jacinto and D'Arcy Carden loved going to work.
'The Awardist': Please hand 'Watchmen' all-stars Regina King and Jean Smart their Emmys now

This week on The Awardist podcast, Watchmen star Regina King reveals the big clue about Angela Abar that she missed, while Jean Smart discusses Agent Laurie Blake's surprising sex toy (a.k.a. "the big blue elephant in the room").
'The Awardist': Bob Odenkirk calls 'Better Call Saul' desert shoot 'hardest thing I've ever done' onscreen

The Better Call Saul star says spending hours face down in the dirt while shooting the big shoot-out in "Bagman" was not as glamorous as it sounds.
