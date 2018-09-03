Telluride Film Festival

Most Recent

Awards season calendar 2022-2023: See dates for Emmys, Tonys, Oscars, Cannes, and more
See new dates for major awards nominations, ceremonies, and important film festivals set to influence the race as they're announced through the 2023 awards season.
The Power of the Dog review: Jane Campion delivers a tricky, arresting neo-noir Western
King Richard review: Will Smith rules in tennis biopic
Belfast review: Kenneth Branagh's drama is soft-focus coming-of-age nostalgia
The film made its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival.
Oscars heat index: CODA crescendos to Best Picture frontrunner status
See who's up and who's down in the Oscar hunt this week.
First Spencer reactions hail Kristen Stewart as Oscar frontrunner in a 'f--- you to the royal family'
Stewart's turn as Princess Diana earns rave reviews out of Venice for Pablo Larraín's imaginative pseudo-biopic.
Advertisement

More Telluride Film Festival

Marcel is a little mollusk in a big world in first look at Marcel the Shell With Shoes On movie
The film, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and based on his and Jenny Slate's short films of the same name, will debut at the Telluride Film Festival on Friday.
Frances McDormand-starring Nomadland to play Venice, Toronto, New York film festivals
Chloé Zhao's new film to be launched via string of global screenings.
Telluride Film Festival cancels 2020 event over coronavirus concerns
First Cow director Kelly Reichardt on adaptation, oily-cakes, and bovine stars
2021 awards season calendar: See new dates for Oscars, Grammys, Indie Spirits, more
Telluride Film Festival announces 2020 edition will proceed despite coronavirus concerns
Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson fall apart in the tender, devastating Marriage Story: Review

All Telluride Film Festival

Alfonso Cuarón's Roma is a masterpiece about remembering the past: EW review
Movies // September 03, 2018
Three glorious actresses power the palace intrigue of The Favourite: EW review
Movies // September 03, 2018
Hugh Jackman and Jason Reitman's The Front Runner doesn't go deep enough: EW review
Movie Reviews // September 02, 2018
In Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling's First Man, the Oscar race begins: EW review
Movie Reviews // September 01, 2018
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com