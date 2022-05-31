TCM Classic Film Festival

Hal Ashby got hired to direct Coming Home while he was stoned in a hot tub
At the TCM Classic Film Festival, Bruce Dern revealed that Ashby was brought on to direct the 1978 Vietnam War classic the day before he started shooting.
Jane Seymour recalls her and Christopher Reeve falling 'madly in love' making Somewhere in Time
Life imitates art, or vice versa.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial would never have existed without Harrison Ford's help
Plus, the unique shooting schedule Steven Spielberg adapted to elevate his child actors' performances
Diner at 40: The film's stars reflect on greasy-spoon graveyards, camaraderie campers, and roast beef sandwiches
Writer-director Barry Levinson, Kevin Bacon, Tim Daly, and Paul Reiser share behind-the-scenes stories from the beloved buddy movie ahead of a TCM Classic Film Festival reunion.
Drew Barrymore, Henry Thomas join TCM film festival opening night E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial screening
Plus, Pam Grier, Warren Beatty, and more join the festival line-up
Jacqueline Bisset didn't think her role in Bullitt was necessary
The cheekiest line from West Side Story's 'America' was actually improvised
Rita Moreno was invited to audition for Maria in the original Broadway production of West Side Story
Martin Scorsese's mother improvised most of her Goodfellas cameo
Original West Side Story cast to reunite for 60th anniversary at virtual TCM Classic Film Festival
Gone With the Wind, Breakfast at Tiffany's among TCM's nearly 2 dozen 'problematic' films
TCM Classic Film Festival and more fests go virtual amid coronavirus outbreak
Back to the Future cast to reunite for 35th anniversary at TCM Classic Film Festival

