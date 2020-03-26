Michael Keaton breaks SAG Awards record with Trial of the Chicago 7 victory
Michael Keaton just made SAG Awards history by smashing a record with 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' ensemble victory at the 2021 ceremony.
The Awardist podcast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on his pivotal role in the starry Trial of the Chicago 7 ensemble
The SAG ensemble nominee joined The Awardist podcast to talk the Best Picture hopeful and his scene-stealing performance.
Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa and The Color Purple musical will hit theaters in 2023
Warner Bros. Pictures is already eyeing 2023 theatrical releases for Furiosa, The Color Purple musical, and Coyote vs. Acme.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen talks shooting Matrix 4 during 'these crazy pandemic days'
The actor was awarded the Distinguished Performance Award at SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2020.
How Yahya Abdul-Mateen II handled being shackled in Trial of the Chicago 7
Director Aaron Sorkin and Abdul-Mateen, who plays Bobby Seale, discuss the distressing courtroom scene.