What to Watch on Tuesday: 'This Is Us' untangles the mystery of Randall's birth mother

What to Watch on Monday: Matt James' 'Bachelor' journey heats up in week 2

What to Watch this Weekend: Alex Trebek hosts 'Jeopardy!' one last time

What to Watch on Thursday: Ted Danson is 'Mr. Mayor' in Tina Fey's new NBC sitcom

What to Watch on Wednesday: 'Name That Tune' reboot puts a new spin on an oldie but goodie

What to Watch on Tuesday: 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' turns the volume back up for season 2

What to Watch on Monday: Matt James' 'Bachelor' journey begins

What to Watch this Weekend: 'Drag Race' and 'Cobra Kai' ring in the New Year with new seasons

What to Watch on Thursday: 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' casts its final spell

What to Watch on Wednesday: Quarantine continues to wear on the 'RHOC' wives

What to Watch on Tuesday: 'A Teacher' finale brings FX's turbulent tale to a close

What to Watch on Monday: 'His Dark Materials' prepares for war in season 2 finale

What to Watch this Weekend: Soul and Wonder Woman 1984 bring Hollywood home for the holidays

Coming soon: EW's new and improved 'What to Watch' podcast

TV // December 17, 2020
What to Watch on Thursday: 'The Stand' miniseries brings Stephen King's tome to CBS All Access

TV // December 17, 2020
What to Watch on Wednesday: 'The Masked Singer' crowns, and unmasks, season 4's champ

TV // December 16, 2020
What to Watch on Tuesday: Time is running out on 'Big Sky' fall finale

TV // December 15, 2020
What to Watch on Monday: Tayshia picks her final four and the men tell all on 'The Bachelorette'

TV // December 14, 2020
What to Watch this Weekend: Timothée Chalamet and Bruce Springsteen headline this week's 'SNL'

TV // December 11, 2020
What to Watch on Thursday: Tom and Meredith battle COVID-19 on 'Grey's Anatomy'

TV // December 10, 2020
What to Watch on Wednesday: Matthew Morrison steals Christmas in 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical'

TV // December 09, 2020
What to Watch on Tuesday: JoJo Fletcher returns to 'The Bachelorette' for fun with lie detectors

TV // December 08, 2020
What to Watch on Monday: Canadian 'Nurses' come to NBC for medical drama's U.S. debut

TV // December 07, 2020
What to Watch this Weekend: Mariah Carey spreads Christmas cheer and 'Selena' comes to Netflix

TV // December 04, 2020
What to Watch on Thursday: Another big(?) character return on 'Grey's Anatomy'

TV // December 09, 2020
What to Watch on Wednesday: 'The Masked Singer' doubleheader sends home three finalists

TV // December 02, 2020
What to Watch on Tuesday: Noah stirs up more drama on 'The Bachelorette'

TV // December 01, 2020
What to Watch on Monday: BTS, Katy Perry, more spread cheer with 'The Disney Holiday Singalong'

TV // November 30, 2020
What to Watch this Weekend: Return to 'Virgin River' for more romance and revelations on Netflix

TV // November 27, 2020
What to Watch on Thursday: Kaley Cuoco's 'The Flight Attendant' takes to the air on HBO Max

TV // November 26, 2020
What to Watch on Wednesday: Head back to Bayside High with Peacock's 'Saved by the Bell' revival

TV // November 25, 2020
What to Watch on Tuesday: Love songs and Truth or Dare on 'The Bachelorette'

TV // November 24, 2020
What to Watch on Monday: 'Dancing With the Stars' crowns its season 29 champions

TV // November 23, 2020
What to Watch this Weekend: Dolly Parton spreads holiday cheer with 'Christmas on the Square'

TV // November 20, 2020
What to Watch on Thursday: 'Supernatural' carries on for one last episode

TV // November 19, 2020
What to Watch on Wednesday: Two 'Masked Singers' go home in an 'emotional reveal'

TV // November 18, 2020
What to Watch on Tuesday: Gibbs and the gang are back on 'NCIS' season 18 premiere

TV // November 17, 2020
What to Watch on Monday: 'His Dark Materials' gets bigger and weirder in season 2 premiere

TV // November 16, 2020
