Naomi Smalls and Monique Heart dish on THAT shocking RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 thrilla for Manila
EW's BINGE podcast hosts an AS4 reunion with Naomi Smalls, Monique Heart, and Manila Luzon for tea on the latter's gaggy elimination that will have your wig in the rafters.
Drag queens, Broadway stars unite for Divas for Democracy voting variety show
Nina West, Bianca Del Rio, Jujubee, Cyndi Lauper, Shangela, Peppermint, Chita Rivera, Keala Settle, more will join forces for a variety show aimed at promoting voter engagement and awareness on LGBTQIA+ issues.
How well do you know RuPaul's Drag Race? Prove it with this quiz
Start your engines!
RuPaul's Drag Race queens launch digital concert festival amid coronavirus pandemic
All-Stars 4 winner Trinity The Tuck tells EW about the online drag festival featuring Alaska, Monét X Change, Manila Luzon, Peppermint, Nina West, and more: 'I have a hazmat suit. Trust, I’m pulling out all the stops!'