Naomi Smalls, Monique Heart dish on THAT shocking 'All Stars 4' thrilla to Manila

EW's BINGE podcast hosts an AS4 reunion with Naomi Smalls, Monique Heart, and Manila Luzon for tea on the latter's gaggy elimination that will have your wig in the rafters.
Drag queens, Broadway stars unite for 'Divas for Democracy' voting variety show

Nina West, Bianca Del Rio, Jujubee, Cyndi Lauper, Shangela, Peppermint, Chita Rivera, Keala Settle, more will join forces for a variety show aimed at promoting voter engagement and awareness on LGBTQIA+ issues.
How well do you know 'RuPaul's Drag Race'? Prove it with this quiz

Start your engines!
'RuPaul's Drag Race' queens launch digital concert festival amid coronavirus pandemic

All-Stars 4 winner Trinity The Tuck tells EW about the online drag festival featuring Alaska, Monét X Change, Manila Luzon, Peppermint, Nina West, and more: 'I have a hazmat suit. Trust, I’m pulling out all the stops!'
'RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4' eliminee Valentina on living her 'drunk' telenovela fantasy

'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Valentina had to know her lyrics — and herself — for 'Rent'

Valentina tackles heavy duty construction in heels in 'RuPaul's Drag Race' clip

Valentina challenges Farrah Moan to eliminate her in 'RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4' clip: 'Do what you've gotta do'

'Rent' live musical casts Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, Valentina, more

'RuPaul's Drag Race' clip: Queens grill Valentina over fan bullying

