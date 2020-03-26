Tribeca Festival

Most Recent

'In the Heights' kicks off Tribeca Festival with opening night premiere: See all the photos

In the Heights kicks off Tribeca Festival with opening night premiere: See all the photos
Steven Soderbergh's 'No Sudden Move' locks and loads all-star cast in retro first look

Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move locks and loads all-star cast in retro first look
See the first look teaser and photos of the all-star ensemble cast for the new crime thriller, which will debut at the Tribeca Festival.
Watch the trailer for Edgar Wright's music documentary 'The Sparks Brothers'

Watch the trailer for Edgar Wright's music documentary The Sparks Brothers
Baby Driver director's film about cult band is released June 18.
'Fargo,' 'Royal Tenenbaums' reunions set for Tribeca Film Festival

Fargo, Royal Tenenbaums reunions set for Tribeca Film Festival
Tribeca Film Festival returns in 2021 with a stellar line-up of talent.
Anthony Bourdain documentary to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Anthony Bourdain documentary to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival
Morgan Neville's Anthony Bourdain documentary 'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain' will premiere as part of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival lineup.
'In the Heights' to light up Washington Heights at Tribeca Film Festival premiere

In the Heights to light up Washington Heights at Tribeca Film Festival world premiere
Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical movie 'In the Heights' finally gets a world premiere release date for the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.
Advertisement

More Tribeca Festival

Tribeca Film Festival returning with in-person screenings for 20th anniversary

Tribeca Film Festival returning with in-person screenings for 20th anniversary
Robert De Niro says the return of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival feels "just right to bring people together again' after COVID-19.
Tribeca Film Festival to recognize games with first Tribeca Games Award

Tribeca Film Festival to recognize video games with first ever Tribeca Games Award
Candyman director and gaming enthusiast Nia DaCosta is part of an advisory board to help shape how the festival recognizes gaming.
Walmart announces free drive-in movie screenings of 'Black Panther,' 'LEGO Batman,' and more

Walmart announces free drive-in movie screenings of Black Panther, LEGO Batman, E.T., and more
How to watch films from Cannes, Toronto, and more during YouTube's virtual festival

How to watch films from Cannes, Toronto, and more during YouTube's virtual film festival
YouTube to host virtual film festival with selections from Cannes, Toronto, more

YouTube to host virtual film festival with selections from Cannes, Toronto, and more
You can now attend the Tribeca Film Festival from your couch during quarantine

You can now attend the Tribeca Film Festival from your couch during quarantine

TCM Classic Film Festival and more fests go virtual amid coronavirus outbreak

Coming soon to a couch near you…

All Tribeca Festival

Sasheer Zamata torches rom-com standards for women in 'The Weekend'

Sasheer Zamata torches rom-com standards for women in The Weekend
Movies // a few seconds ago
Zoey Deutch on her new movie 'Buffaloed' and the possibility of a 'Set It Up' reunion

Zoey Deutch on her new movie Buffaloed and the possibility of a Set It Up reunion
Movies // a few seconds ago
Cameron Crowe, John Cusack, Ione Skye reunite for 'Say Anything...' 30th anniversary

Cameron Crowe, John Cusack, Ione Skye reunite for Say Anything... 30th anniversary
Film Festivals // a few seconds ago
'Charlie Says' star Matt Smith is still trying to unpack the 'beguiling' enigma of Manson

Charlie Says star Matt Smith is still trying to unpack the 'beguiling' enigma of Manson
Movies // a few seconds ago
Meet Sydney Sweeney, the actress starring in HBO's 'Euphoria' and Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood'

Meet Sydney Sweeney, the actress starring in Clementine, HBO's Euphoria, and Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
Movies // a few seconds ago
Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro discuss 'The Irishman' at Tribeca Film Festival

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro discuss The Irishman at Tribeca Film Festival
Movies // a few seconds ago
See all the stars at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

See all the stars at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival
Film Festivals // a few seconds ago
New 'Death Stranding' details from Norman Reedus, Hideo Kojima

New Death Stranding details from Norman Reedus, Hideo Kojima: 'It's a different way of thinking'
Gaming // a few seconds ago
Watch Trixie Mattel perform at 'Moving Parts' world premiere

Watch skinny movie star Trixie Mattel perform at Moving Parts world premiere
Film Festivals // a few seconds ago
See 'PEN15' star Maya Erskine as a foul-mouthed wingman in 'Plus One' exclusive clip

See PEN15 star Maya Erskine as a foul-mouthed wingman in Plus One exclusive clip
Film Festivals // a few seconds ago
Trixie Mattel unveils melodic 'Moving Parts' documentary footage

Trixie Mattel unveils melodic Moving Parts documentary footage
Film Festivals // a few seconds ago
Tribeca 2019: Exclusive first look at monster movie 'Something Else'

Tribeca 2019: Exclusive first look at monster movie Something Else
Movies // a few seconds ago
Tribeca Film Festival to premiere 'Wig' drag doc on special LGBTQ+ day

Tribeca Film Festival to honor Stonewall anniversary with LGBTQ+ day, Wig drag doc premiere
Film Festivals // a few seconds ago
'Doll & Em' stars Dolly Wells, Emily Mortimer reunite in 'Good Posture' trailer

Doll & Em's Dolly Wells, Emily Mortimer reunite in Good Posture trailer
Trailers // a few seconds ago
Martin Scorsese, Guillermo del Toro, Jennifer Lawrence set for Tribeca Talks lineup

Martin Scorsese, Guillermo del Toro, Jennifer Lawrence announced for Tribeca Film Festival's talks lineup
Film Festivals // a few seconds ago
'In Living Color' reunion, 'The Simpsons' coming to Tribeca Film Festival

In Living Color reunion, The Simpsons coming to Tribeca Film Festival
TV // a few seconds ago
Danny Boyle's 'Yesterday,' 'Apocalypse Now' restoration to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Danny Boyle's Yesterday, Apocalypse Now restoration to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival
Film Festivals // a few seconds ago
Alec Baldwin plays a disgraced auto industry tycoon in 'Framing John Delorean' trailer

Alec Baldwin plays a disgraced auto industry tycoon in Framing John Delorean trailer
Movies // a few seconds ago
Margot Robbie, Zac Efron, 'Drag Race' star Trixie Mattel join 2019 Tribeca Film Festival lineup

Margot Robbie, Zac Efron, Drag Race star Trixie Mattel join 2019 Tribeca Film Festival lineup
Film Festivals // a few seconds ago
'The Apollo' theater documentary to open Tribeca Film Festival

The Apollo theater documentary to open 2019 Tribeca Film Festival
Film Festivals // a few seconds ago
Tessa Thompson is a survival pill pusher in tense 'Little Woods' trailer

Tessa Thompson is a survival pill pusher in tense Little Woods trailer
Trailers // a few seconds ago
'This Is Spinal Tap,' 'Reality Bites' set reunion screenings for 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

This Is Spinal Tap, Reality Bites set reunion screenings for 2019 Tribeca Film Festival
Movies // a few seconds ago
Al Pacino utters iconic 'Scarface' line 35 years later in exclusive clip

Al Pacino utters iconic 'Scarface' line 35 years later in exclusive clip
Movies // a few seconds ago
Tessa Thompson, Trayvon Martin docuseries among 2018 Tribeca Film Festival standouts

Tessa Thompson, Trayvon Martin docuseries among 2018 Tribeca Film Festival standouts
Movies // a few seconds ago
Mira Sorvino on liberating herself from sexual assault silence: ‘I mattered’'

Mira Sorvino on liberating herself from sexual assault silence: ‘I mattered'
Movies // a few seconds ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com