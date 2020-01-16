Last Night in Soho review: Edgar Wright's retro thriller dazzles with '60s style, falls short on plot
Two girls, one time-jump.
Last Night in Soho costume designer breaks down the thriller's scary-good vintage glam
'Last Night in Soho' costume designer Odile Dicks-Mireaux discusses dressing the 1960s in Edgar Wright's time-hopping thriller.
How Edgar Wright's '60s playlist conjured the 'lucid dream' of Last Night in Soho
The filmmaker reflects on how a collection of favorite songs ballooned into a dreamy time-traveling thriller.
Dream Team: Last Night in Soho's Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy on success, horror, and getting in sync
Two of the most promising actresses of their generation finally converge in Edgar Wright's highly anticipated thriller.
