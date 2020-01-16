Thomasin McKenzie

Last Night in Soho review: Edgar Wright's retro thriller dazzles with '60s style, falls short on plot
Two girls, one time-jump.
Last Night in Soho costume designer breaks down the thriller's scary-good vintage glam
'Last Night in Soho' costume designer Odile Dicks-Mireaux discusses dressing the 1960s in Edgar Wright's time-hopping thriller.
How Edgar Wright's '60s playlist conjured the 'lucid dream' of Last Night in Soho
The filmmaker reflects on how a collection of favorite songs ballooned into a dreamy time-traveling thriller.
Dream Team: Last Night in Soho's Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy on success, horror, and getting in sync
Two of the most promising actresses of their generation finally converge in Edgar Wright's highly anticipated thriller.
The must-see films and performances from the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival
See our best-of-fest picks from TIFF 2021.
Oscars heat index: Dune dusts up a sequel and big box office, but will the Academy notice?
See who's up and who's down in the hunt for awards this week as EW gauges the state of the Oscars race.
2022 Oscar predictions: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart, more contenders to look out for
EW kicks off awards season with an early look at potential contenders for the 2022 Oscars, from House of Gucci and Spencer to Dune and Bruised.
Benedict Cumberbatch gets wicked in the West in eerie Power of the Dog teaser trailer
Jane Campion's first movie in 12 years — widely touted as a potential Oscar contender — sets Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst loose for an unsettling ride across the American plains.
Benedict Cumberbatch stuns in new photo from Jane Campion's first movie in 12 years
Old review: M. Night Shyamalan finds clunky thrills in his time-bending mystery
M. Night Shyamalan on how his beachy thriller Old became an obsession — and those alternative ending rumors
Watch the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's mysterious new movie Old

What happened Last Night in Soho? First trailer for Edgar Wright thriller teases a wild ride

Jojo Rabbit's Thomasin McKenzie and The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy highlight an impressive cast.

Amy Ryan hunts for her daughter in grim true-crime trailer for Lost Girls
Movies // January 16, 2020
The Irishman extends Oscar race lead with 14 Critics Choice Awards nominations
The Awardist // December 08, 2019
Nov. 1-3 Weekend Movie Preview: From The King to Terminator, the best new releases to see now
Movies // November 01, 2019
Oct. 25-27 Weekend Movie Preview: From Black and Blue to Countdown, the best movies to see now
Movies // October 25, 2019
Timothée Chalamet is a royal treat in epic trailer for The King
Movies // October 24, 2019
How Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson found heart amid Nazi hatred in Jojo Rabbit
Movies // October 21, 2019
Seeing Stars: Linda Hamilton, a Sandlot reunion, and more great celebrity photos
Celebrity // October 10, 2019
Taika Waititi pulls off the near-impossible in Hitler fantasia Jojo Rabbit
Movie Reviews // September 09, 2019
Taika Waititi lampoons Nazi allegiance in new Jojo Rabbit trailer
Movies // September 03, 2019
Edgar Wright reveals freaky Last Night in Soho first-look photo
Movies // August 31, 2019
Timothée Chalamet is a brooding royal in first trailer for The King
Movies // August 27, 2019
Taika Waititi is a cartoonish Hitler in first Jojo Rabbit trailer
Movies // July 23, 2019
Edgar Wright has started shooting his next film, Last Night in Soho
Movies // May 29, 2019
Willem Dafoe, Felicity Jones, and six more stars reflect on life in indies
Movies // November 12, 2018
Hari Nef, Elsie Fisher, Winston Duke among SCAD Savannah Film Festival Breakout Award Panel honorees  
Movies // October 16, 2018
Leave No Trace director Debra Granik trudges on to make films with meaning
Movies // June 28, 2018
